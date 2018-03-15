Police say racial incidents ‘will not be tolerated’

Police have issued a warning following a number of racial incidents in Ballymena.

It is understood the incidents have taken place after an assault in the town on March 12.

Commenting on the police investigation, Inspector Simpson said: “As some of you will no doubt be aware, there were a number of assaults outside a fast foot premises on Mill Street Ballymena on March 12 at around 3.40pm.

“Police attended this incident and arrested an adult male. It is further reported that this incident involved a number of people from local schools.

“There has been speculation on social media about what happened and who was involved. Let me be very clear, this isn’t helpful, either for the victims or the community.”

Inspector Simpson added: “As a result of these assaults there has been a small number of racial incidents.

“Racial incidents or crimes of any type will not be tolerated and are not welcomed by the local community.

“Let me reassure you that this incident is receiving our full attention and that local police are investigating the matter.

“As I am sure you can appreciate, there are a large number of witnesses and differing accounts. It will therefore take us a period of time to complete our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymena police on 101, quoting reference 880 dated 12/3/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.