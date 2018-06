Police have seized a quantity of cash and drugs during a search operation.

Detailing the seizure in a post on the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page on June 11, Inspector Simpson said: “We often get criticised for seizing small amounts of drugs. Here is something a little different.

“Following a routine stop, police ended up seizing over £5,000 in cash and a large quantity of class A drugs.

“Well done to Con Duffin from A section LPT.”