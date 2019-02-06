Report of burglary at monastery

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a monastery on the Ballymena Road area of Portglenone at around 2.20am on Wednesday, January 30.

A sum of money was stolen, along with a key.

Detective Sergeant Miller said: “This is the second time in a week that the premises have been burgled, with a similar incident taking place in the early hours of Friday, January 25.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal for anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 63 of 30/1/2019.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers.