UDA: PSNI seizes £8000 of cannabis after intercepting haul enroute from Spain

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) has seized about £8000 worth of herbal cannabis in an operation against the UDA in west Belfast.

The PSNI said that £7,000 of the drug was intercepted enroute from Spain and a further £1,000 was located during a follow up search at an address in Ballymena.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled drug, possession class B, possession class B with intent to supply and attempted possession of class B with intent to supply. He remains in police custody.

A major haul of cannabis seized by police in Belfast last year.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “The PCTF remains focused on tackling the harm caused by drugs in our communities. Organised criminals, such as the West Belfast UDA, seek to control local communities, stopping people giving information to police, leaving them free to continue to exploit ordinary members of the public.

“We are working to disband such criminal organisations and will continue to listen to communities and act on information they provide. I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing and any form of criminality to call us on 101.”

He said police can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe