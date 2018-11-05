Warning after theft of medication from residental property

Police are investigating the report of a theft of a quantity of medication from a property in the Ballymena area.

Police received a report on November 1 that a quantity of tablets had been stolen from a house which, if taken by individuals for whom they are not prescribed, could be potentially dangerous.

Detective Sergeant Miller said: “I am appealing to anyone who has been offered prescription medication for sale in suspicious circumstances, or anyone who knows anything about this to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1436 1/11/18.

“I would urge the public to be vigilant and to ensure that they do not put their health at risk by purchasing medication from an illicit source.”