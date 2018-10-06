Young woman mugged in Antrim

Two muggers have made off with a young woman’s handbag after attacking her in a street in Antrim.

Police are seeking help from the public in trying to identify the two individuals who carried out the street robbery in the Tobergill Gardens area of the town, outside white flats, around 8.05am this morning (Saturday).

A police spokesman said two males wearing black masks pushed the young woman over before grabbing her handbag.

Both males are described as having brown hair and were wearing blue tracksuit bottoms. One is understood to have been wearing a green hooded top and the other was wearing a grey one.

The stolen bag is described as being of cream canvas with black stripes.

Anyone who can help is asked to ring 101 quoting reference number 343 06/10/18.