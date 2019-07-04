Dedication of NI nurses to get civic recognition

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has passed a motion to recognise the inspirational work of nurses across Northern Ireland.

The motion was put forward by Alderman Billy Ashe MBE at the monthly meeting on July 2 and was seconded by Councillor Cheryl Johnston.

The motion stated Council would recognise the inspirational work carried out by nurses and the vital role they play in providing care in the Health Service.

It also highlighted that pay for nurses in Northern Ireland should be on a par with their counterparts in England.

The motion added that vacancies should also be prioritised and the Department of Health should immediately review training and support to encourage new applicants into the profession.

Alderman Billy Ashe, said: “It is vital that we recognise and acknowledge the excellent work that nurses do on a daily basis.

“The scale and depth of their profession is many times overlooked so I am delighted this Council has unanimously supported this motion.”

Councillor Cheryl Johnston, said: “This is a recognition of the hard work and dedication that nurses all over Northern Ireland give to their job.

“Their unwavering commitment is not always easy so I feel this recognition is thoroughly deserved.”