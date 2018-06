This picture has been captured on PSNI Road Policing showing how one motorist was allegedly hoping to drive.

The post says: "What a PLANK!

"The driver of this car near Kilrea was either taking a chance or trying to get an entry in the Guinness Book of Records!

"He ended up with an entry being made in a Road Policing officer’s notebook instead. Penalty points, a fine and a prohibition of his vehicle were more appropriate for this WOOD-be record breaker......."