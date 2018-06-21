Schools deny any link to explicit video

Two Co Antrim post-primary schools have issued statements denying any link to an explicit video circulating on social media.

The clip features two people, alleged to be teachers, engaging in sex acts in what appears to be a classroom.

It has been suggested on social media that the video was filmed in Antrim Grammar School and features staff from the school - something the school categorically denies.

Both Antrim Grammar and Parkhall Integrated College, which share the same site, have issued statements on social media saying the video was not filmed at their school and does not feature any of their staff.

A statement posted on Antrim Grammar School’s Facebook page said: “I am writing to you in relation to a video circulating on social media site Facebook purported to have been filmed in Antrim Grammar School and featuring staff from the school. I would like to state categorically that the video was not filmed in Antrim Grammar School, does not feature any staff past or present from Antrim Grammar School, and indeed has absolutely no connection with the school whatsoever. I trust this clarifies the matter.”

A similar statement issued on Parkhall College’s Facebook page said: “Parkhall Integrated College would like to state emphatically that a video circulating on social media was not filmed in Parkhall Integrated College. It does not feature any staff past or present from the College and, the content of the video has no connection with the College.”