Blue Flag to fly at Portglenone
Portglenone Marina has achieved prestigious Blue Flag status.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 10:11 am
Portglenone Marina has achieved prestigious Blue Flag status.
The internationally renowned Blue Flag, which is certified by the Foundation for Environmental Education, will be flown at eight of the province’s beaches and six marinas during the 2021 season.
Northern Ireland’s 14 blue space locations will join the 4,820 beaches, marinas or boats that fly the Blue Flag globally.