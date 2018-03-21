Funding available ‘to bring community and environmental projects to life’

The Live Here Love Here organisation is urging local groups to apply to its Small Grants Scheme.

Funding from £500 to £5,000 is available to bring environmental and community projects to life.

An information session is being held on March 28, in Larne Town Hall, from 6.30 pm until 8.30pm.

The Small Grants Scheme provides support to volunteer projects that use innovative ways to reduce littering and dog fouling; improve the way the local environment is looked after; contribute to the development of civic pride within a community with a focus on environmental improvement; enhance or attract tourism through environmental improvements.

Grants are open to volunteer and community groups, all school and third level education organisations, youth groups and sports clubs undertaking civic pride projects within the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area.

For more information, visit www.liveherelovehere.org or contact Karina Magee by email at karina.magee@keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org