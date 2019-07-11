Family nature adventure

Antrim Castle Gardens and Clotworthy House are the venue until this month for a series of Family Nature Adventures from 10am-12.30pm daily.

Adventures include a Minibeast Safari on July 24, Woodland Animals on July 25 and The Lungs of the Planet of July 26.

Admission for children is £2.

Join the RSPB for a week of family activities where you can learn all about local diversity from things that fly to those hiding under logs. Those interested can go along every day or drop in on the days that suit.