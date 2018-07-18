Floral display marks Girls’ Brigade’s 125th anniversary

A new floral display at the Larne Link Road in Ballymena is celebrating 125 years of the Girls’ Brigade.

There are over 50 GB companies in Mid and East Antrim who meet weekly, with over 3,000 girls and 700 leaders involved.

Girls’ Brigade Northern Ireland offers Bible teaching, physical activity, community and church service for girls aged three to 18.

They also learn new skills and take on new challenges, including residential trips and arts projects.

This year sees the Girls’ Brigade celebrating 125 years of supporting the development of young women. Since its formation in 1893 in Dublin, membership has continued to grow, with 23,000 members in Northern Ireland alone.

The Girls’ Brigade is now the largest youth organisation in Northern Ireland.