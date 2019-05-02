Grab a free bag of compost during Compost Week

During Mid and East Antrim’s Compost Week which runs for May 6 to 12, Ballymena residents are being invited to pop down to their nearest recycling centre and pick up a free bag of compost.

The compost has been made from food and garden waste collected across the borough.

In 2018 Mid and East Antrim Borough Council residents recycled over 20,000 tonnes of green and food waste away from landfill, not only saving the council and ratepayers money, but the compost has been used as a soil improver at council’s parks and open spaces.

Philip Thompson, Director of Operations, said: “I commend residents for their overwhelming support in recycling as much food and green waste as possible in brown bins.

“Rather than pollute the environment, that waste is increasingly being put to a great use in Mid and East Antrim as high quality compost which is then made available to our residents and this is a complete win-win for all of us in Mid and East Antrim.”