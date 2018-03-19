Marathon effort for Ballymena ‘hero mum’

Ballymena mum Sarah Lamont who donated a kidney and part of her liver to her five-year-old son will be taking part in the Belfast Marathon.

Sarah will be running as part of the KidneyCareUK’s team alongside organ donation ambassador Jo-Anne Dobson.

Last year, Sarah gave the gift of life to her five-year-old son Joe.

He had been diagnosed with two aggressive organ diseases - polycystic kidney disorder and congenital hypatic fibrosis.

Joe had needed dialysis since he was just a few days old.

Describing Sarah as a ‘hero mum’ Jo-Anne Dobson, who is Northern Ireland Ambassador for charity Kidney Care UK, said: “I was thrilled to catch up with Sarah recently and to chat about our shared journey as two mothers willing to give new life to our sons for a second time.

“Sarah made miracles come true when she donated to Joe – giving him new life and turning him into the bubbly wee boy he is today. I have nothing but admiration for her and for everyone who puts themselves forward to help others affected by kidney failure. I’m delighted to be teaming up with her to support this fantastic charity.”

“Sarah is such an inspiration and I am delighted that she is joining our Kidney Care UK team for the Belfast City Marathon taking place on May 7.

”As well as preparing for a marathon, Jo-Anne is also preparing to donate one of her kidney’s to her son Mark who is currently receiving three times a week dialysis at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

Speaking as they launched their ‘Team Kidney Care UK’ Just Giving online donation page Jo-Anne said: “However not everyone has that opportunity with demand for transplants rising year on year many remain confined to a life on the waiting list. That’s why the work of Kidney Care UK is so important as they give a practical and guiding hand to patients and their families.”

You can help support the team and this fantastic cause by visiting their Just Giving Page.