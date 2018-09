DUP MP Ian Paisley has taken to Twitter to thank the @UlsterFryNI for their humour - at his expense.

In the post, alongside a picture of Ian Paisley on a motorbike - with the background 'The Great Escape' - he writes: "In the midst of the controversy of life there is always something on @UlsterFryNI that can make your laugh. Thanks !"

