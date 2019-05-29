IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Members of Ballymena Academy Sixth Form who attended their annual dinner in Tullyglass House Hotel. From left:Davis Turkington, Eddie Kelly, Nigel Falls, Alister Gilmore and Moyra Rodgers. 1998.

Alastair Coulter, Janet Dallas, Arlene Sufferin and Philip Nicholl at the Cambridge House Sixth Form Dance in Tullyglass. 1998

Members of the Social Club Supporters' Club and officials of Ballymena United Football Club at the Social Club's annual dinner. 1989

Pupils from St Louis Grammar School - Stephanie Scullion, Michael Mechan and Mark McLean - who were third in the Schools' Computer Competition receive their prize from Alan Dunningan, chair of the Computer Education Group. 1989