IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Sylvia Alexander of Glarryford YFC gets ready to compete in car driving at the YFC events day. Included are Brian McIlroy and Arthur Beattie. 1989

Organisers and guests who attended a formal ball in aid of NICOD - Nataleen Surgenor, Victor Surgenor, Margaret Hayes, Lilly Davison, Gerry Lawn and Anne Orr. 1989

Mrs N Montgomery hands over the Alex Montgomery Memorial Rose Bowl to Ballymena United's Lindsay Curry at the Seven Towers Supporters' Club annual dinner. Included are members of the Montgomery family. 1989.

Mr and Mrs Gordon McIlrath, Mr and Mrs Alex McKee, Mr Ken Hood and Mr and Mrs John Murray who were guests at the Paramount Supporters' Club Dinner. 1989.