Jet2 to recruit 50 for Belfast International

Leading leisure airline Jet2.com is set to create 50 new jobs at Belfast International Airport as part of a massive recruitment drive.

The company is aiming to recruit more than 3,000 jobs in total as it prepares for significant growth and 50 of these will be based at Belfast International Airport.

The announcement comes as the award-winning airline and tour operator continues its growth strategy, on the back of a bumper summer which saw its biggest ever programme of flights and holidays.

The firm is now set to increase its capacity from Belfast International by a further seven per cent in summer 2019, with over 450,000 seats on sale.

To support this drive, the company will host a recruitment roadshow at the Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport on Tuesday, September 18, giving jobseekers the opportunity to meet with Jet2.com colleagues and find out all about the roles.

“This is our biggest ever recruitment drive at Belfast International, and once again demonstrates our commitment to investing in our customers and in people’s careers,” said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

He added: “The success of our award-winning business is down to the hard work of our fantastic colleagues, and we are looking forward to meeting passionate people to join our expanding team.”

Graham Keddie, managing director at Belfast International Airport, added: “The announcement of 50 new jobs at Belfast International Airport is a most welcome development and clearly demonstrates their commitment to the local market.”