Little green bag from council

Mid and East Antrim Borough council are providing local residents with the opportunity to pick up a green recycling bag from their local Household Recycling Centre.

This bag is very versatile and can be used for old newspapers/magazines, small electrical items, grass/hedge clippings, or even simply glass bottles and other recyclable items which may be in excess to your normal kerbside bin collection.

It fits nicely into your car boot and is made of very durable material.

Bags will be given out on a first come, first served basis and will be one per customer.

Bags are available from Monday, July 2.

Bags will be available from:

Ballymena Area – Waveney Road;

Larne Area – Redlands, Larne, Dickeystown Road, Glenarm, Larne South at 5 Island Road Lower, Ballycarry;

Carrickfergus – Sullatober, Marshallstown Road;

If you’ve any questions on where to collect your new bag from, or what you can put it in, please contact: mervin.holden@midandeastantrim.gov.uk (HRC Supervisor) or catherine.hunter@midandeastantrim.gov.uk (Waste Education Officer).