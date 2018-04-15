Man arrested after home gutted in arson attack

A man has been arrested after an early morning arson attack in Co Antrim.

Damage was caused to a house in Maybin Park, Kells, with two windows on the upper floor destroyed in the blaze.

No-one was in the semi-detached house at the time of the arson attack on Sunday- but police had to evacuate a man in the neighbouring property.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident in the Ballymena area this afternoon. He currently remains in custody.

PSNI Detective Constable Tony Douglas said: "Police and fire service personnel were called to the property in Maybin Park at 3.45am this morning, Sunday, April 15. The semi-detached house, which was thankfully vacant, was well alight upon police arrival.

"As the fire service worked to extinguish the blaze, police officers evacuated a man from the adjoining home. It is believed the fire was started deliberately and we are appealing for information."

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 260 of April 15.