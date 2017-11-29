Man who died after collision is named locally

The man who died following a road crash near Ballymena has been named locally.

He was 57-year-old Anthony (Tony) McGhee from Dunloy.

He died following a crash on the A26 Crankill Road, at its junction with the Kildowney Road, around 6.30pm yesterday.

A PSNI spokesman said they are appealing for witnesses and want to speak to the driver of a white van that was in the area at the time.

A neighbour told Johnston Press: "He was a joiner and really into his dogs and hunting. He was well known in the area."

Earlier Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan exressed his deep sadness and shock at the news of the tragic death of a neighbour in a car accident on the A26 last night.

“The people of Dunloy, including myself, are stunned and shocked at this news. It is a terrible tragedy and I want to pass on my condolences to his family and friends, in particular to his two sons. “All our thoughts and prayers are with them at this devastating time. “I also understand the PSNI are looking for witnesses to the accident to come forward and I want to echo this appeal.”