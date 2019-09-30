Mayor hosts Inaugural Dinner

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have held the Inaugural Dinner for Mayor, Alderman John Smyth.

Approximately 140 guests, including family and friends of the Mayor attended the event along with Elected Members and business representatives from the Borough. The Mayor was also joined the Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim, Dr Sheelagh Hillan MBE and party colleague the Right Honourable Nigel Dodds MP and his wife, Diane Dodds MEP.

Rev Michael Gregory, Mayor's Chaplain, Mrs Linda Gregory, Rt. Hon Nigel Dodds MP, Mrs Diane Dodds MEP, Mayores, Mrs Carol Smyth, Mayor, Alderman John Smyth, Deputy Lieutenant, Dr Sheelagh Hillan MBE, Mrs Jacqui Dixon, Chief Executive and Rev Campbell Dixon MBE.

Speaking at the event, Alderman Smyth said; “I am honoured to serve as Mayor and my first few months in office have been a truly amazing experience. I pledge to do all that I can during my term in office to promote Antrim and Newtownabbey as a wonderful place to live in, work in, invest in and visit.”

The event boosted the Mayor’s fundraising for his two charities: Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Fund for Children, raising almost £2,500.00.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Aldermabn John Smyth and Mayoress, Mrs Carol Smyth with their family, John Porter, Tanya Porter, Abbigail Porter, Charlotter Porter, Christopher Smyth, Catherine Rowan and John Smyth.