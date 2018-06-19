New chairs elected for committees

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has a number of new-look committees following the local authority’s annual general meeting.

The council has six key committees, which meet monthly to discuss a wide range of matters affecting residents. Their decisions are then taken to full council to be considered for ratification.

At the AGM, six new chairs and deputies were appointed for the forthcoming year.

Councillor Paul Reid was appointed Chair of the Planning Committee, with Councillor Beth Adger MBE Deputy; Councillor Ruth Wilson chairs the Policy and Resources Committee, with Councillor Reuben Glover Deputy; The Community Planning Committee is now chaired by Alderman May Beattie. Deputy Chair is Councillor Noel Jordan; Chair of Economic Growth and Tourism Committee is Alderman Gregg McKeen and Deputy, Councillor Patrice Hardy; Councillor James McKeown was appointed Chair of the Operational Committee. Councillor Dr Mark McKinty is Deputy. Audit and Scrutiny’s Chair is Councillor Brian Collins. Councillor Billy Ashe MBE was appointed Deputy Chair.