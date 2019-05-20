NI Water show Parkhall pupils how to bottle it!

The Northern Ireland Water Education Team have delivered lessons about ‘Refill’ to Parkhall Integrated College.

Northern Ireland Water’s Education team visited Parkhall Integrated College, Antrim, to tell pupils in Key Stage Three about ‘how we can all reduce plastic by refilling a reusable bottle from the tap’.

The visitors from Northern Ireland Water provided all pupils at the school with water bottles to encourage the students to refill them with tap water and, therefore, reduce the amount of single use plastic bottles that could potentially end up polluting our seas.

Information on all of NI Water’s key messages and campaigns can be found by logging on to their website at: www.niwater.com

Pictured are some of the Parkhall Key Stage Three pupils who took part in the ‘reduce and reuse’ lessons.

(Photograph kindly submitted)