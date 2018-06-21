Packed audience for Royal Marines concert

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines performed a spectacular display in Mid and East Antrim on Monday evening.

The band delighted a packed audience during a special concert at The Braid in Ballymena.

The Band of the Royal Marines perform to a packed audience at The Braid.

Mrs Joan Christie CVO, OBE, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, was among the guests, along with senior Royal Navy officials and Sea Cadets representatives.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, paid tribute to the musicians, who she said had delivered exceptional music and visual grandeur.

She said: “Congratulations to The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines on what was a typically flawless and remarkable performance.

“I am delighted we were again able to welcome such a prestigious, nationally acclaimed band to our Borough.

“Tickets for the event were snapped up within days of being made available – testament to the huge affinity and support the band has among our citizens.

“Thank you again to the musicians and all of those who attended what was a brilliant evening, during which vital funds were raised for charity.”

As with all Royal Marines Bands, the principal role is to provide musical support to the Naval Service, but within their secondary role, the bandsmen and women undertake a variety of duties by sea and land while on active service.

Members of the Royal Marines Band Service have previously been deployed on active duty in all the major conflicts of the last 100 years, including the Falklands, Iraq and Afghanistan.

