A prestigious achievement for ACF Cadet Leah

The certificate states that “Leah has been recognised for her contribution to society and being an inspiration to other British Citizens” and ‘this cadet certainly lives up to the Army Cadet Force motto “Inspire to Achieve”.

On receiving the certificate Leah said: “I am absolutely over the moon, and could not have achieved this if it weren’t for my involvement with Cullybackey Detachment, Army Cadet Force”.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Peter Johnston said: “I want to send Leah my huge congratulations on the award. It shows her hard wok and dedication have paid off and she deserves to feel proud.

Cadet Leah Service Proudly Displays her BCA Certificate of Recognition

“I want to thank her and all the local young people helping their local communities in Mid and East Antrim for their selfless work as it really helps make a difference.”

Last summer Leah was one of a small group of cadets to receive a certificate from Mayor Councillor Peter Johnston in recognition of her efforts during COVID-19 assisting the Cullybackey Community Partnership (CCP) by delivering food parcels to the vulnerable during lockdown and Christmas presents to the members of the Everygreen’s Pensioners Group.

She also took part in Craig’s Parish Church’s Virtual VE Day Celebration by reading the poem “Flanders Fields” and was involved in the Battalions research into local World War Two Heroes.

The British Citizen Awards told Leah: “It is activities such as yours which makes life in UK communities so much better for many and you should be justifiably proud of your award. We were impressed by the good and activities you undertake”.

As a Gold Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) participant she has completed both Bronze and Silver Awards through the Army Cadet Force (ACF) and both at Detachment and on Zoom meetings provided help and support to other cadets on their DofE journey.

She has also contributed to the joint ACF and Sea Cadet’s Aluminium ring pull collection for prosthetic limbs and has organised litter picks in her home village of Portglenone, all part of the volunteering section of her award and her John Muir Environmental Award.

Leah will also be assisting with Cullybackey Cub Scouts this summer and has been of great assistance to the younger cadets at the Detachment.

Leah who is currently an ‘A’ level student at Cullybackey College has been a great inspiration to all. Staff and cadets at Cullybackey Detachment and others within C Company, 1st (NI) Battaion will miss her when she turns 18 next month.

However, she will not be turning her back on youth work, as she is hoping the help out at the local Squirrel’s group in September and is keen to eventually return to the ACF as an Adult Instructor.