Appeal to find missing Patrick Gibbon - last seen in Antrim area

Police are appealing for information about missing Patrick Gibbon.

Patrick is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and slim with cropped brown hair. He had been wearing blue jeans.



A post on PSNI Facebook says Patrick has "not been seen since Tuesday at approximately 1am but may be in the Antrim Area".

Patrick Gibbon - PSNI Facebook

"If you may have saw this male or have any information that may assist Police in relation to the whereabouts of Patrick, please contact Police on 101, quoting reference 1759 of the 29/1/20," adds the post.