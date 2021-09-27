Blooming best in borough announced

Cllr William McCaughey, has announced the category results which included: Best Kept Front Garden, Best Kept Front Container Garden, Best Kept Community Planting Scheme, Best Kept Allotment Garden, Best Kept Commercial Premises, and the Gardening for Wildlife Award.

He said: “Through Councils ‘In Bloom’ campaign we encourage everyone in the Borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife. By actively supporting our ‘In Bloom’ campaign and competitions residents not only make their garden, school or business more attractive but can boost tourism and the economy in their local areas.

“Although it’s been another strange and difficult year for many of us, there has been a large rise in interest in gardening. With more people still staying at home, many have been spending more time outside in local green space and in gardens. This is great to see as gardening can have a positive impact on our mental and physical health. Gardening can improve cognitive functioning and emotional well-being; can reduce depression, anxiety, obesity and heart disease; increase life satisfaction, quality of life and sense of community; and support recovery from illness, reduce stress, blood pressure and muscle tension. As well as all this, blooming gardens are a delight to the senses for owners and passers-by alike, and bring some much needed cheer. I have been really impressed with the quality of entrants to the competition this year from all across the Borough. It has been a great opportunity for me to see the variety of horticultural talent we have here. The Borough is still in bloom despite a summer of mixed weather.

“Well done everyone and please keep up the great work.”

The 2021 Mid and East Antrim In Bloom Community Competition winners and runners-up are -

Best Kept Front Garden - Winner: Sarah Bandy, Islandmagee; Runner up: Leslie Spearman, Whitehead, Runner up: Claire Gillespie, Ballymena; Runner up: Tanya Tweed, Larne.

Best Kept Front Container Garden - Winner: Jackie Wilson, Glenarm; Runner up: Philomena Corey, Carrickfergus; Runner up: Sheelagh McCool, Carrickfergus; Runner up: James McMurray, Whitehead.

Best Community Planting Scheme - Winner: Tullagh Community Garden, Ballymena; Runner up: Island Community Garden, Islandmagee; Runner up: The Olive Tree Community Garden Eden, Carrickfergus.

Best Kept Allotment Garden - Winner: Christine Gibson, Larne Allotment Gardens; Runner up: Sharon Thoburn, Eden Allotment Gardens; Runner up: Richard Plunkett, Greenisland Allotment Gardens.

Best Kept Commercial Premises - Winner: Ballycairn House, Ballygally; Runner up: Steady Eddie, Larne; Runner up: Galgorm Care Home, Ballymena.

Gardening for Wildlife Award - Winner: Irene McKay, Islandmagee; Runner up: Christine Harper, Carrickfergus; Runner up: Stephen Heron, Broughshane.

Cllr McCaughey added:: “I would also like to remind everyone that the Blooming Creative (Painting, Poetry and Sculpture) and the Best School Gardening Project Competitions remain open until 30 September.”

