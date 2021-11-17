Celebrations in Ballymena to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022

The right royal occasion will be marked through a series of community and civic events, as well as the establishment of a grant funding programme to help local groups mark the historic occasion.

At the November full Council meeting, Elected Members approved a recommendation to progress a draft programme of events and activities to celebrate the civic leadership and dedication shown by Her Majesty over her 70 years as monarch.

Running from Thursday to Sunday, June 2-5, the proposed schedule of activities would include: a Town Cryer at Civic Headquarters in Ballymena announcing the Platinum Jubilee, the lighting of beacons at strategic locations in Ballymena, Larne including the Knockagh Monument, to link in with the national network of beacons being lit on June 2 a Family Fun Day over the Bank Holiday Weekend with entertainment for all ages, an Exhibition of Royal memorabilia - with potential to be a travelling display visiting different areas within the borough, a ‘Poetry Fit for a Queen’ competition for local schools with a category for adults and a telegram of congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey

Other proposed celebrations include a Civic Service on June 5, with the establishment of a specific grant scheme for constituted groups within the borough who wish to stage events to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Councillors also agreed that progress be made towards the incorporation, through the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, of a tree-planting project.