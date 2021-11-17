Celebrations in Ballymena to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022
Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated in Ballymena and the wider Mid and East Antrim Borough next year.
The right royal occasion will be marked through a series of community and civic events, as well as the establishment of a grant funding programme to help local groups mark the historic occasion.
At the November full Council meeting, Elected Members approved a recommendation to progress a draft programme of events and activities to celebrate the civic leadership and dedication shown by Her Majesty over her 70 years as monarch.
Running from Thursday to Sunday, June 2-5, the proposed schedule of activities would include: a Town Cryer at Civic Headquarters in Ballymena announcing the Platinum Jubilee, the lighting of beacons at strategic locations in Ballymena, Larne including the Knockagh Monument, to link in with the national network of beacons being lit on June 2 a Family Fun Day over the Bank Holiday Weekend with entertainment for all ages, an Exhibition of Royal memorabilia - with potential to be a travelling display visiting different areas within the borough, a ‘Poetry Fit for a Queen’ competition for local schools with a category for adults and a telegram of congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen
Other proposed celebrations include a Civic Service on June 5, with the establishment of a specific grant scheme for constituted groups within the borough who wish to stage events to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.
Councillors also agreed that progress be made towards the incorporation, through the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, of a tree-planting project.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cr William McCaughey, said: “Mid and East Antrim will join in a UK-wide weekend of celebrations to honour the dedication of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year monarchy, and it is a particular privilege that Council is also leading the campaign to have Ballymena and the entire borough awarded ‘City Status’ in a once in a lifetime opportunity coinciding with the Jubilee. We have so much to celebrate in Mid and East Antrim, and the City Status competition allows us to showcase that through Ballymena as the ‘City of the Seven Towers’ over the coming weeks and months. I am delighted and honoured that Council will play a key role in recognising the outstanding reign of Her Majesty next year, and look forward to seeing how the programme of events and ideas from within our local community, develops in the near future.”