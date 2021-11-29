Councillor Adger is National Association of Councillors’ vice-president

The National Association of Councillors (NAC) is an all party representative organisation that represents the interests of councillors throughout the United Kingdom. It is run for elected members by elected members.

Councillor Adger’s appointment was made on Saturday at the NAC annual general meeting in Lytham St Anne’s, Lancashire.

The NAC is the national voice of local government, working with councils to support, promote and improve local government and is open to all Councillors to exchange information, share experiences, and voice their opinions and concerns.