Councillor Adger is National Association of Councillors’ vice-president

Ballymena Councillor Beth Adger MBE says she is “deeply honoured and delighted” to be appointed to the prestigious position of Vice President of the National Association of Councillors (UK) by her colleagues.

By Elinor Glynn
Monday, 29th November 2021, 3:17 pm

The National Association of Councillors (NAC) is an all party representative organisation that represents the interests of councillors throughout the United Kingdom. It is run for elected members by elected members.

Councillor Adger’s appointment was made on Saturday at the NAC annual general meeting in Lytham St Anne’s, Lancashire.

The NAC is the national voice of local government, working with councils to support, promote and improve local government and is open to all Councillors to exchange information, share experiences, and voice their opinions and concerns.

Councillor Beth Adger (centre) who has been appoined to the prestigious position of Vice-President of the National Association of Councillors (UK) L to R : NAC UK General Secretary, Cllr Brian Nelson, NILGA President Cllr Robert Burgess, NAC UK Chair Charlie Casey, Vice President of NAC UK Cllr Beth Adger M.B.E., NAC National Chair Cllr Marie Garrity, NAC Training Officer Anne Bonner and NAC N.I. Chair Cllr Terry Andrews
BallymenaCouncillorsLancashire