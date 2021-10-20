Disappointment at damage to shelter in People’s Park

The shelter, which had been erected in the bowling green area, was used by a wide range of people and local community organisations.

Mayor, Cllr William McCaughey, said: “I am extremely frustrated and disappointed that this important community resource has been damaged in this way.

“This was a facility which was used by young and old, and had provided for an over-50’s group, dance and fitness classes for young people, and intergenerational exercise groups.

“A number of local forest school groups also made use of the shelter, so this incident will result in disappointment for so many people.

“It is up to everyone in our community to have respect for the facilities and services we have across Mid and East Antrim.