Graffiti at Dunclug “disgraceful” - Cllr. Armstong

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Ballymena TUV Councillor Matthew Armstrong, has described sectarian graffiti in Dunclug “disgraceful and disgusting”.

Councillor Armstrong said: “I am troubled by the appearance of sectarian graffiti at the entrance to Dunclug estate.

“A vandal has painted the message “Prods out” in a clear attempt at intimidation of the minority community in that part of the town.

Graffiti at Dunclug

“This is a disgraceful and disgusting attempt at intimidation. Sadly it is a reflection of the attitude of some in our society who show hatred and no respect for their neighbours simply because they are Protestants.