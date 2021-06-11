Graffiti at Dunclug “disgraceful” - Cllr. Armstong
The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ballymena TUV Councillor Matthew Armstrong, has described sectarian graffiti in Dunclug “disgraceful and disgusting”.
Councillor Armstrong said: “I am troubled by the appearance of sectarian graffiti at the entrance to Dunclug estate.
“A vandal has painted the message “Prods out” in a clear attempt at intimidation of the minority community in that part of the town.
“This is a disgraceful and disgusting attempt at intimidation. Sadly it is a reflection of the attitude of some in our society who show hatred and no respect for their neighbours simply because they are Protestants.
“I would appeal for anyone with information about this sinister development to come forward to the police.”