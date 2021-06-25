HRC open for school uniform donations

Donations of good quality, clean school uniforms can be left at each of the borough’s Household Recycling Centres - including Ballymena’s Waveney Road Recycling Centre - until July 9. At the end of the donation period, all uniforms will be safely sorted in line with all government restrictions and, in late July, Council will announce details of where families can collect items of school uniform ‘free of charge’. There is no qualifying criteria or referral process. The scheme, which was piloted in July 2019 and has been providing good quality pre-worn school uniforms ever since, has proven to be a lifeline for many families, particularly during lockdown when charity shops were closed.Last year, families were able to telephone MEACAS and arrange to collect uniform items safely (subject to availability). Council’s Poverty Action Group took the initiative forward as the rising costs of school uniforms is a source of emotional and financial stress for many low income families.