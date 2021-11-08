Lidl launches recruitment to hire 100 new retail staff
Lidl Northern Ireland has launched a recruitment roadshow to hire 100 permanent new retail staff across its 41 stores throughout the region to support its continued growth and expansion.
A dedicated recruitment event will take place at the Maldron Hotel, Belfast on Saturday, November 13, from 9am-2pm to hire locally based staff to support its network of 17 stores in the County Antrim area.
The new jobs announcement follows a wider recruitment drive by Lidl Northern Ireland earlier this year to fill 170 jobs across its regional warehouse and network of 41 stores. Representing an investment of more than £1 million in annual salaries, this latest recruitment intake will boost Lidl Northern Ireland’s workforce to more than 1,100 staff.
Recruitment event attendees will have the chance to meet with Lidl Northern Ireland representatives Ineta Zukauskiene, Tracy Denning, Gareth Wright and Kirsty Cole to learn more about the Customer Assistant roles available and the market-leading benefits successful candidates can enjoy with a career at Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket.
Gordon Cruikshanks, Sales Operations Executive for Lidl Northern Ireland said: “We serve more than 300,000 weekly shoppers across Northern Ireland and as we continue to grow and welcome even more shoppers, we’re on the lookout for motivated staff to join our friendly store teams. Life at Lidl Northern Ireland is fast-paced and challenging but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Our store teams are central to our success – they drive our frontline operations while ensuring excellent customer service and satisfaction. A career in retail can be hugely fun and rewarding and we pride ourselves on offering a great rate of pay, fantastic benefits, award winning training and development programmes and plenty of opportunity for progression. I would encourage anyone considering a move into retail to come along to our recruitment event, meet the team and take the first step towards a fulfilling career with one of Northern Ireland’s top companies.”
The recruitment event will take place at the Maldron Hotel, 20 Brunswick St, from 9am – 2pm on Saturday.
Registration or advance booking is not required.
For more information about careers at Lidl Northern Ireland, visit https://jobs.lidl-ni.co.uk