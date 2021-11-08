Lidl launches recruitment to hire 100 new retail staff

Gordon Cruikshanks, Sales Operations Executive for Lidl Northern Ireland said: “We serve more than 300,000 weekly shoppers across Northern Ireland and as we continue to grow and welcome even more shoppers, we’re on the lookout for motivated staff to join our friendly store teams. Life at Lidl Northern Ireland is fast-paced and challenging but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Our store teams are central to our success – they drive our frontline operations while ensuring excellent customer service and satisfaction. A career in retail can be hugely fun and rewarding and we pride ourselves on offering a great rate of pay, fantastic benefits, award winning training and development programmes and plenty of opportunity for progression. I would encourage anyone considering a move into retail to come along to our recruitment event, meet the team and take the first step towards a fulfilling career with one of Northern Ireland’s top companies.”