Lottery Fund windfall for Ballymena groups

One of the Ballymena recipients - Glenravel Social Committee is using a £1,139 grant to bring two choirs of people of all ages together virtually to record a song.

Mairead Higgins, Secretary of Glenravel Social Committee said: “The coming together of our two choirs for this lovely production of ‘Any dream will do’, reflects all that is good about the power of music and the strength of our local community – all ages, all outlooks, all backgrounds and all abilities, singing together with one voice, and with one message – we are all in this together. We thank the National Lottery Community Fund for making this possible.”

Other Ballymena recipients - The Association of Parents and Friends of St Paul’s PS, Ahoghill, is using a £10,000 grant to enhance their outdoor space. This is a vital community facility which will be open to the wider community of Ahoghill and people from the local nursing home for activities.

Glenravel Social Committee choirs in rehearsals. The Choir is using a £1,139 Lottery Fund Grant to bring two choirs of people of all ages together virtually to record a song.

Aughafatten Royal Blues 1184, Broughshane, is using a £10,000 grant to renovate part of their Orange Hall and make improvements to the kitchen and bathroom.

Broughshane LOL 503 is using a £10,000 grant to renovate their Orange Hall by water-proofing an external wall, making the ground floor open plan, and improving the kitchen and storeroom.

Turning Point NI, which is based in Ballymena and operates across the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area, is using a £10,000 grant to introduce holistic therapies at their new Revive Centre.