Man is accused of fraud involving ‘£119,000’ whilst church treasurer

Robert Saunderson (65), of Church Road, Glenwherry, stood with his clasped hands as he appeared before Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The one charge he faces is that between January 1, 2007, and June 26, 2018, he ‘dishonestly abused’ his position as treasurer and ‘made unauthorised payments and deductions in favour of yourself’.

During a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court - the defendant confirmed he understood the charge and had no objection to the proceedings going ahead.

A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence barrister said he had no contrary submissions.

Judge Marshall accepted there was a case to answer.

The defendant didn’t wish to say anything in answer to the charges.

The defence lawyer said it was an alleged “breach of trust” involving “£119,000”, adding the charge related to an eleven year period.

The prosecution lawyer asked for the defendant to appear at Antrim Crown Court at the end of August .