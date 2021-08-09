Martinstown children need a modern play facility without delay - McGuigan
Another summer has been lost for the children of Martinstown due to the continued closure of their playpark, according to Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan.
He said: “I first contacted Mid & East Antrim council in March 2020 about the playpark closure in Martinstown and 19 months later the council’s neglect of the ratepayers continues. During that time Martinstown residents have witnessed other play-parks within the council area upgraded and developed and saw their rates wasted on other council vanity projects and are quite rightly very angry. They are demanding that Mid And East Antrim council treat them with respect and deliver a modern play facility for their children without delay.”
Responding to his comments, a council spokesman said: “In May 2020, Council agreed a Play Investment Strategy for the Borough.
“This followed many months of workshops with Elected Members, including DEA-specific workshops through which Elected Members decided on the priority play areas for investment within their area.
“Martinstown was not identified as a priority at that time.
“We recognise the frustration and disappointment of residents in the area, and we continue to explore a range of possibilities, including external funding streams, to resolve this matter.”