Mid & East Antrim gearing up for Good Relations Week

The Community Relations Council has been encouraging groups and organisations in the MEA Borough Council area to host a face-to-face event, an online event or creative piece of digital content as part of the week which will run from Monday to Sunday, September 20-26.

This year the week will not only feature a colourful programme of face-to-face events, but also an expanded online offering of virtual events and online content.

Co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council, Good Relations Week is a huge annual showcase of cross community and multi-cultural arts, history, music and discussion.

Good Relations Week 2021 will this year celebrate and shine a light on the peace building and cultural diversity efforts of young people and the challenges they are facing

The theme for 2021 is ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ which celebrates the efforts of young people in their everyday lives to break down barriers, unite communities and act as a catalyst for meaningful change in our society.

It will also explore how society can better meet the needs of young people and some of the difficult issues affecting their lives today, including mental health, isolation, education, and abuse motived by sectarianism, racism, and other forms of identity hatred.

This year’s programme will include workshops, lectures, discussion panels and music and theatre performance.

Martin McDonald MBE, Community Relations Council Chair, said: “Good Relations Week 2021 is putting a strong emphasis on our young people by showcasing the range of projects and initiatives they are involved in on a day-to-day basis to tackle sectarianism and racism and promoting cultural diversity in their local communities – all aimed at building brighter days ahead for everyone. Thanks to lockdown restrictions easing, the return of in-person events is closer than ever, so we have adopted a flexible approach to the delivery of a program of events in 2021.

“Good Relations Week 2021 will embrace the re-introduction of face-to-face events - all delivered in a way that is safe and guided by the most up to date health advice. We will also continue to expand our on-line offering through virtual and hybrid events”.