Police still seeking information after injured man was found in field

Detective Inspector Michael McCoy said: “A week has now passed since the man was found in the field, purely by chance, by members of the public. He was found with extensive knife wounds to his chest and face and had sustained fractures to his skull in which was, I believe, a deliberate attempt to murder him. If he had not been discovered when he was, he would not have survived.

“We have been conducting numerous enquiries into this incident and are making steady progress. We now believe that the man travelled from the Belfast area to Ballymena in a silver Volvo XC60, with registration plate TIJ 444, and arrived sometime between 10pm and 11pm on the Sunday night. We also believe that he has made this journey with the intention of meeting an unknown person or persons.

“He was then found in the field on the Lisnamurrikan Road at around 8am, at roughly the same time the Volvo XC60 was discovered abandoned and on fire at Doury Road in Ballymena.