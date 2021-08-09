£450,000 improvement scheme for Woodtown Road and Sand Road

The scheme involves the realignment and reconfiguration of the existing junction to give priority to traffic using the Woodtown Road to and from Galgorm.

Minister Mallon: “I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Ballymena area. This scheme will greatly improve the safety of this junction for road users. I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the work both the Sand Road and Woodtown Road will be closed to through traffic from August 16 for a period of 18 weeks. A diversion will be signposted via Oldpark Road, Old Galgorm Road and Galgorm Road.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on favourable weather conditions. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.