Remembrance services to be held throughout borough

Remembrance services are being held in the borough’s towns of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, with poignant ceremonies being held in Whitehead, Broughshane, Cullybackey, Glynn, Kells and Connor, and Ballycarry.

Poppy wreaths will be laid on behalf of Council at each of the locations.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “It is my honour as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim to take part in Remembrance services for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Remembrance services to be held throughout the borough

“I would like to encourage current everyone to attend the Remembrance services being held across our borough, and pay tribute to the fallen.

“This is an emotional time for many and our thoughts are with them. The sacrifices made for us all must never be forgotten.”

The Mayor added: “I encourage everyone to show their support to the Royal British Legion by backing the annual Poppy Appeal.

“Money raised is used to provide financial, emotional and social support to those who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces, and their families.