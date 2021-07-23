Rural grants deadline looms

Fully completed application forms with supporting documents must be submitted by 12noon on July 30, via email to: [email protected]

The scheme has proved very popular across Northern Ireland with many positive outcomes for the rural micro business sector both locally and province-wide.

The scheme offers the chance of grant aid of between £500 - £4,999 available for projects costing up to £20,000.

Pictured is Mayor Councillor William McCaughey with Patricia Brennan (MEA) at Glenview Farm Equine Learning Centre who benefited from the Rural Business Grant last year.

Capital grants up to a maximum of 50 per cent grant rate is available to existing micro enterprises based in a rural area to support them to recover, sustain or grow through DAERA’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme.

The focus this year is on supporting those businesses who have not availed of the funding from the scheme in the past two years.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said at its local launch: “With almost two thousand rural businesses across the Borough, we have a significant rural community to help protect and develop.

“These grants have been extremely welcomed in the past with 37 businesses successful in their application last year with a total of £117,466 of funding offered to businesses under this tranche to complete a diverse range of projects.

“This is the third scheme that has been made available to rural businesses and I am encouraging people to apply.”

Businesses can apply for financial help on a number of items such as computer equipment and software, E-commerce website, new equipment/ machinery and Covid-19 business recovery equipment.

Information on eligibility criteria and how to apply is available by visiting Mid & East Antrim Council’s website at https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/resident/grants

To register for the online information workshop telephone 028 25633266 or email [email protected]