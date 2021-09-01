Rural Housing begins work on £1.8m Randalstown development

The £1.8million investment, which will see nine apartments built on Main Street in Randalstown, is part funded through the Department for Communities and Dankse Bank.

The Rural Housing Association was formed in 1992, and manages more than 520 homes, dispersed right across Northern Ireland.

Their aim is provide accommodation for rural people in rural areas, with a view to helping maintain and regenerate rural communities.

Trevor Clarke MLA, Cllr Ryan Wilson, Dominic O’Neill, Dankse Bank, John McMullan Vice Chair NIHE, Cllr Linda Clarke, Cllr Billy Webb, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey, Stephen Fisher CEO RHA, Helen Body, Tidy Randalstown, Ciaran McKenna, Chair RHA, Pam Cameron MLA

The nine apartments being constructed in Randalstown are three person, two bed apartments, which have been designed by GM Design Associates.

The design reflects the principles of Rural Housing Association’s Rural Design Guide for Social Housing, through the inclusion of design features which capture the rural character of the surrounding area, including references to the old bakery which inspired the front facing elevations for the scheme.

The development will also utilise ground source heat pump technology, a leading environmentally friendly heating system, which will make the new homes more sustainable.

Construction of the new homes is being led by Bell Contracts, and it is hoped that the homes will be completed by autumn of 2022.

Speaking at the site, Stephen Fisher, Chief Executive of Rural Housing Association, said: “We are delighted to see the work begin on these new homes in Randalstown.

“The concept and design of the apartments ensures the apartments will be sympathetic to the surrounding environment and reflect the heritage of the village.

“We are confident that the final homes will not only enhance the local area, but will bring an important element of environmental sustainability.

“New social housing in rural areas is an important part of ensuring that these communities are strong and vibrant, as well as playing a role in addressing housing waiting lists, and this is a central to the vision of Rural Housing Association.