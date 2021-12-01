SDLP Councillor concerned at rising crime levels

He was speaking after the publication of the PSNI’s latest monthly crime statistics bulletin which showed there was a 3.2% rise in crime across Mid and East Antrim and a 3.4% increase across the North between November 2020 and October 2021, compared with the previous 12 months.

Cr Reid said: “Mid and East Antrim has seen an increase in recorded crime of 3.2%, while Ards and North Down has seen a 12% increase and Antrim and Newtownabbey an 11.7% increase. These spikes will have a serious impact on people living in these communities and police must work to combat the causes for this rise and consider what measures may be deployed to tackle them. While we are under no illusions about the unique challenges around policing in the North there is still much work to do to address the outstanding issues across many of our communities.”