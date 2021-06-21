Shanes Castle Irish Game Fair 2021 postponed

A scene from a previous Shanes Castle Game Fair

will be postponed until 2022.

Director Albert Titterington, a veteran of 68 fairs over 41 years said: “We had no realistic option other than to reluctantly postpone the Shanes Castle this year, given the increasing uncertainty regarding any easing of Covid restrictions/regulations going forward in Northern Ireland. Factoring in the additional potential new risk from the Delta variant we had no option than to reluctantly decide to postpone the Game Fair until 25-26 June 2022.”

Stressing that the decision had not been taken taken lightly, Albert Titterington said: “An event of our size meant that we would see huge numbers of exhibitors, visitors and competitors due to come from all over the UK and Ireland. And despite our proud history of award winning public events professionally organised over 40 years, we felt that current climate of uncertainty was not conducive to delivering a safe event to our normal high standard for the thousands wishing to attend.”

Albert Titterington added: “Between now and 2022 we will be implementing our ‘Plan B’ which we had been working on daily in order to to build even more on the success of The Virtual Game Fair www.thevirtualgamefair.com - Impressively for a relatively new Internet start up there have been upwards of 203,000 visitors since its launch in August last year.”

He and the organising team paid tribute to the support given to the fairs by TourismNI and Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and added that