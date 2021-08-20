Sir Mo looking forward to Antrim Coast Half Marathon

While Sir Mo has been ruled out of competing in this year’s race – which he won in 2020 – due to injury, he has told how he is looking forward to enjoying all that the Antrim Coast and surrounding areas have to offer.

The legendary runner will officially hold the role of event ambassador and joins a host of global sports stars to visit the borough this year, with the Northern Ireland Open and the ISPS HANDA World Invitational tournaments also attracting global celebrities including Modest! Golf’s Niall Horan and other big names in the sport to the courses at Galgorm and Cairndhu.

And, as the local tourism and hospitality industry continues its recovery from the pandemic, the event is expected to provide a major boost to the area’s economy over the course of the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Sir Mo Farah in action at last year's Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Hotels, overnight accommodation and eateries along the breathtaking Antrim coast have experienced an increase in bookings, with the event expected to attract thousands of visitors to the Borough during the period.

The event will also be broadcast around the world via the BBC Sport NI website, with coverage beginning at 7.45am.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “I am delighted to see the safe return of spectators to sporting events across our Borough this year, and to be able to welcome some of the most famous sportsmen and women here is a real privilege.

“Our tourism and hospitality industry were severely impacted throughout the pandemic, so it is great to witness their recovery and resilience as we move towards a more normal way of life again.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough has some of the most spectacular coastline in the world, and we are delighted that we can showcase its beauty through events such as the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

“More and more people, local and visitors alike, are enjoying being able to #rediscoverMEA this summer, and they can be assured of a warm welcome.

“The race will be streamed by BBC Sport NI for anyone who is unable to be there on the day, and I encourage all those who are visiting for the event to enjoy the fun and activities on offer safely and in accordance with the public health guidelines in order to protect everyone in our community.”

In addition to the elite and mass participation races, little runners are invited to take part in the Kids’ Race, which will be started by Olympian Jo Pavey, who is joining in with her own family.

There will also be live music, urban markets, a kids’ play area, street art and circus acts in the Sandy Bay finishers’ area, while Cornish singing group, Fisherman’s Friends, headline the outdoor after-party in Market Yard that evening.