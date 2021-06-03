Specsavers set its sights on recruitment
Specsavers stores across Northern Ireland are recruiting for 24 positions at all levels of the business, following a significant rise in demand for eye and hearing care after lockdown.
It’s part of a UK and Ireland wide drive to attract new staff.
Following the easing of restrictions, and with large numbers of customers postponing tests during the pandemic, the new roles have been created to accommodate the increasing demand.
As well as clinical vacancies for registered optometrists and audiologists, the business is also recruiting for non-clinical vacancies – including retail, store management and apprenticeship roles – which don’t require any previous optical experience.
To apply for the roles, or to find out more information, please visit: https://join.specsavers.com/uk/