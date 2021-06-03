Specsavers set its sights on recruitment

It’s part of a UK and Ireland wide drive to attract new staff.

Following the easing of restrictions, and with large numbers of customers postponing tests during the pandemic, the new roles have been created to accommodate the increasing demand.

As well as clinical vacancies for registered optometrists and audiologists, the business is also recruiting for non-clinical vacancies – including retail, store management and apprenticeship roles – which don’t require any previous optical experience.

Specsavers sets its sights on creating new vacancies