Time to switch on the Christmas lights in Ballymena

The annual Christmas festivities will kick off in Ballymena town centre on Thursday, November 18 with the lights switch on at 6.45pm.

There will be walkabout characters and toe-tapping tunes from the live concert stage at Harmony Hub from 5pm, featuring Mojo and Raise the Roof choir.

The Santa Parade starts from Wellington Street at 6.20pm and will feature a pipe band, Dunclug PS children with lanterns, Clydesdale horses, Samba band, and a visit from Santa and his reindeer.

Mid and East Antrim hosts a Season to Celebrate with light switch-on

The route will take in Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, pass the Harmony Hub where a pupil from Castle Tower School will switch on the lights at 6.45pm , continue along Church Street, Mill Street.