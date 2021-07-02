Turner donates St Patrick’s Barrack’s sign to Services’ Club

Chairman of the Ballymena Services Club Duane Johnston said: “We are delighted to receive this sign which invokes so many great memories for so many of our veterans, and we look forward to displaying it in a prominent position within the premises.”

Mr Johnston added: “Ultimately, we would dearly wish for a purpose-built building that would house so many of the artefacts from the Irish Regiments so they can be remembered by generations to come.”

Councillor Turner said: “When I saw the sign at auction, I knew I had to acquire it as I spent many happy years living in the mess where I met so many great people who have subsequently become firm friends.

Photo includes Chairman of the Services Club, Duane Johnston, Chairman of the Royal British Legion Ballymena Branch, Councillor Keith Turner, and Councillor Rodney Quigley.

“It is true to say that my time in the Depot were some of my best during my twenty plus years of service in the military.”