Turner donates St Patrick’s Barrack’s sign to Services’ Club
Mid and East Antrim Ulster Unionist Councillor Keith Turner has donated the sign that hung on the Warrant Officers and Sergeant’s Mess wall in St Patrick’s Barracks, which was latterly the home of the Depot Royal Irish, to Ballymena Services’ Club.
Chairman of the Ballymena Services Club Duane Johnston said: “We are delighted to receive this sign which invokes so many great memories for so many of our veterans, and we look forward to displaying it in a prominent position within the premises.”
Mr Johnston added: “Ultimately, we would dearly wish for a purpose-built building that would house so many of the artefacts from the Irish Regiments so they can be remembered by generations to come.”
Councillor Turner said: “When I saw the sign at auction, I knew I had to acquire it as I spent many happy years living in the mess where I met so many great people who have subsequently become firm friends.
“It is true to say that my time in the Depot were some of my best during my twenty plus years of service in the military.”
Councillor Turner concluded that he shares “the wishes of many veterans that there should be a fitting monument to mark the Depot’s proud history and its place within the hearts of the people of Ballymena and beyond.”